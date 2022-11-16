Trump announces 2024 presidential bid, experts explain how Dems avoided ‘red wave’ and more top headlines

ROAD TO 2024 – Trump ignores GOP rivals, announces presidential bid. Continue reading …

HOUSE AND THE SENATE – Political insiders explain how Democrats avoided a ‘red wave.’ Continue reading …

ON THE DEFENSE – A modernized defensive system could have destroyed Poland missile: expert. Continue reading …

BOOSTING CANDIDATES – Here are the Dems that benefited from now-bankrupt FTX. Continue reading …

TRANSGENDERISM TO TODDLERS – California early childhood teacher admits using ‘gender unicorn’ to instruct kids on sexual attraction. Continue reading …



–

EXCLUSIVE – Ivanka Trump reveals her future approach to politics. Continue reading …

BIGGER THAN ENRON – Millions unaccounted for in what may be one of the biggest scams of the century. Continue reading …

HEROES WELCOME – DeSantis delivers keynote to standing ovation before Trump announcement. Continue reading …

WAIT-AND-SEE APPROACH – Republicans give McCarthy time to strike deal with House Freedom Caucus before final speakership vote. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…

‘ALL ABOUT ACTIVISM’ – Paul Pelosi saga shows NBC ‘hypocrisy,’ says former CIA official. Continue reading …

LAKE BLASTED – Ana Navarro takes time to ‘dance on Kari Lake’s grave’ after Arizona race called for opponent. Continue reading …

MUSK LABELS JOURNALIST – Liberal tech journalist: Elon Musk called me an ‘a–hole’ in an email. Continue reading …

‘DEMOCRACY BETTER FOR IT’ – Obama praises 1619 Project’s Nikole Hannah-Jones’ new journalism center. Continue reading …

JESSE WATTERS – Was Biden trying to reassure the American people? Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY – Concha, Huckabee react to Trump announcing 2024 presidential run. Continue reading …

LAURA INGRAHAM – Republicans need to beat Democrats at their own game. Continue reading …

GREG GUTFELD – Let’s check in on Elon Musk. Continue reading …

MISSION OF HOPE – Man walks across US to raise money for homeless vets. Continue reading …

FAITH AND PATRIOTISM – Candace Cameron Bure and more stars who are making movies they believe in. Continue reading …

MIGRANT FLOOD – Residents fear for safety and hire armed security. Continue reading …

ON THE DEFENSE – Taiwan readies missile defenses after Chinese military vessels crosses ADIZ: report. Continue reading …

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Thursday.