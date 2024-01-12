Trump mocks Biden with ‘White House Senior Living’ video: ‘Where residents feel like presidents’

Just hours after first lady Jill Biden insisted her husband’s age is an “asset” heading into the 2024 presidential election, former President Trump released a video poking fun at President Biden’s advancing years.

The 30-second trolling clip, which was posted on Instagram and Truth Social late Thursday, imitates an advertisement for a retirement home and depicts the White House as one such facility with President Biden, 81, being its main resident.

Biden’s age has been flagged as a major concern among voters ahead of this year’s election, given his many slips, falls and gaffes as current commander-in-chief. He is already the oldest person to be elected president, although Trump is just three and a half years younger.

“At ‘White House Senior Living,’ our residents feel right at home,” the narrator says as uplifting music plays in the background.

The video shows a zoomed-in shot of the White House before it cuts to a video of a dazed-looking Biden, looking downward with his mouth slightly open.

“Our vibrant facility offers delightful activities and outings, round-the-clock professional care and exquisite homemade meals,” the female narrator says, as a shot of Biden at the beach plays, followed by a clip of Jill Biden helping her husband put on his jacket, as his sunglasses hang loosely off his head.

“Oh I’ve been eating everything that’s been put in front of me, all Italian food basically,” Biden says next in a clip pulled from a TV interview where Jill Biden is sitting next to him.

“And ice cream,” wife Jill Biden says, looking and pointing at her husband.

“And ice cream,” the president says in agreement, “chocolate chip ice cream.”

The video ends with Biden tucking into an ice cream cone and then cuts to another shot of the White House with a retirement home sign plastered across the screen.

“White House Senior Living, where residents feel like presidents,” the narrator says.

In a Thursday interview with MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski, the first lady dismissed concerns about her husband’s age.

“I see Joe every day. I see him out, you know, traveling around this country. I see his vigor. I see his energy. I see his passion every single day,” she said.

“He’s wise. He has wisdom. He has experience. He knows every leader on the world stage. He’s lived history. He knows history. He’s thoughtful in his decisions. He is the right man, the right person for the job at this moment in history,” Jill said.

An August poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that 77% of U.S. adults, including 69% of Democrats, viewed Biden as too old to be effective for four more years.

A Monmouth University poll released in October found 48% of voters said the same about Trump, 77.