Trump reacts to indictment, Biden allegedly paid $5M by Burisma and more top headlines
EXCLUSIVE – Trump says indictment is ‘election interference at the highest level,’ slams Biden administration. Continue reading …
FAMILY BUSINESS – FBI document indicates Joe Biden allegedly paid $5M by Burisma executive as part of a bribery scheme, sources tell Fox News digital. Continue reading …
PROACTIVE MEASURES – Texas to deploy inflatable border along Rio Grande at illegal crossing hot spot. Continue reading …
AI ELECTION FEARS – Senators’ concerns spike on impact of artificial intelligence ‘to change votes’ in 2024. Continue reading …
TRIPPED UP – Four athletes who lost to trans competitors speak up. Continue reading …
–
CAMPAIGN CLASH – Trump, DeSantis camps trade blows over AI-generated images of former president hugging Fauci. Continue reading …
‘WHERE’S THE MONEY?’ – Biden responds to bribery scandal allegations with joke. Continue reading …
‘MY FAVORITE HATE GROUP’ – GOP candidate joins parent group labeled by SPLC as ‘extremist.’ Continue reading …
‘WE ARE NOT RELENTING’ – Biden rails against ‘hysterical,’ ‘prejudiced’ lawmakers banning child gender surgery. Continue reading …
WORKERS REVOLT – Fired CNN boss Chris Licht was ‘cancel cultured’ by liberal workforce for trying to make network less biased. Continue reading …
AS IF – ‘Clueless’ star endorses RFK Jr., says she’s no longer a Democrat. Continue reading …
DATING DIFFICULTIES – ‘Liberal woman’ goes viral on TikTok for saying it’s hard to find ‘masculine’ men who aren’t conservative. Continue reading …
‘ALL SELF-INFLICTED WOUNDS’ – Chris Christie assesses Trump’s potential second indictment. Continue reading …
SHORT QUESTIONS – Ainsley Earhardt reveals her celebrity crush, what she wishes she knew earlier. Continue reading …
JESSE WATTERS – It’s time to bring impeachment charges against Joe Biden. Continue reading …
SEAN HANNITY – There’s one set of rules for Democrats, another set of rules for Donald Trump and conservatives. Continue reading …
NO RETURN – ‘Shark Tank’ star rebuts Martha Stewart, says workers refuse to return to crime-ridden cities. Continue reading …
FIGHT FOR FAIRNESS – Asian-American with near-perfect SAT score blames affirmative action for rejection from elite colleges. Continue reading …
STARS SHINE ON AI – Leonardo DiCaprio, Ashton Kutcher lead stars jumping on AI wagon with reported million-dollar investments. Continue reading …
1619 PROJECT – Schools use racist ‘Reparations Math’ to indoctrinate Black students, writes Ian Rowe. Continue reading …
HELP FOR SHOPPERS – Meet the Oklahoma supermarket mogul who invented the shopping cart. Continue reading …
WATCH ME, MOM: Sumatran tiger cubs splash and play during their first swimming lesson at the London Zoo. Cubs Zac and Crispin will turn one this month. See the adorable moments! See video …
WATCH: Republican senators call for FBI Director Christopher Wray’s resignation. See video …
WATCH: Source: Document does not say Joe Biden received any payments. See video …
