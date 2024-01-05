TSA director arrested by US Customs and Border Protection in Florida

An official with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has been arrested on an outstanding warrant, according to local reports.

TSA Assistant Federal Security Director Maxine McManaman was arrested in Atlanta, Georgia, by U.S. Customs and Border Protection on December 28.

McManaman had a warrant for her arrest posted by the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office, which claimed she and an alleged accomplice named Delroy Chambers Sr. exploited a relative suffering from dementia by falsifying documents in their name, according to Port St. Lucie Police.

The Florida authorities allege that the duo forged signatures on a quitclaim deed transferring ownership of a property in the relative’s name over to themselves.

The relative whose property was transferred to McManaman and Chambers allegedly could not have signed the quitclaim deed, because the individual was found to have been in Atlanta on the date listed, according to police.

Chambers was previously arrested on December 20 in Port St. Lucie, charged with two counts of exploitation of an elderly or disabled adult, simple neglect and two counts of forgery. He eventually bonded out of jail.

McManaman is facing a third-degree felony charge of forgery.

She was reportedly apprehended after touching down in Atlanta on an international flight.

McManaman has been an employee of the TSA since November 2002 and held a management-level position at the airport, according to local reports.

“TSA holds its employees to the highest professional and ethical standards and has no tolerance for misconduct on or off duty,” a TSA spokesperson said in the statement to local outlet FOX 5 Atlanta.

The spokesperson added, “Any employee who fails to meet our fundamental ethical standards is held accountable.”

McManaman has been placed on leave pending a law enforcement investigation.

She is currently being held at Clayton County Jail in Jonesboro, Georgia.