Tua Tagovailoa’s hospitalization sparks support from NFL world, criticism over handling of last week’s injury

There was a scary moment in the Miami Dolphins-Cincinnati Bengals Thursday night game, as Tua Tagovailoa was stretchered off the field and taken to the hospital with head and neck injuries.

Tagovailoa seemed visibly shaken up after he was sacked, looking like he froze up at one point – the Dolphins said he does have movement in all extremities.

The NFL world was quick to send the third-year quarterback positive vibes as he was taken away in an ambulance.

Former Pittsburgh Steelers defender Ryan Shazier’s career ended in Cincinnati after he tried tackling a Bengal – he suffered a spinal contusion that temporarily left him a paraplegic.

He was one of the first to hit Twitter with a message for Tagovailoa.

There were also many people calling out the NFL due to Tagovailoa’s scary incident in Week 3,

The QB hit his head on the turf and wobbled while trying to walk it off – but he said he suffered a hyperextended back, leading to the fall

However, the fall on Sunday was enough for the NFLPA to probe an investigation on the protocols that the Dolphins said were “happy to comply” with.

Earlier this week, NFL senior vice president Jeff Miller said there was “every indication” Tagovailoa did indeed pass protocol in its update on the review.

But lots of people aren’t buying that.

Tagovailoa left for the hospital conscious.