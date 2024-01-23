Turkey approves Sweden’s NATO membership bid

Turkish lawmakers on Tuesday formally approved Sweden’s bid to join NATO, clearing a major hurdle for the Nordic country to join the military alliance.

Turkey’s parliament ratified Sweden’s accession protocol by 287 votes to 55, with four abstentions. The ratification will come into effect after its publication in the Official Gazette, which is expected to be swift.

Sweden’s bid was held up for more than a year as Ankara accused the country of being too lenient on groups it regards as security threats.

Turkey has been seeking concessions from Stockholm, including a tougher stance toward Kurdish militants and members of a network that Ankara blames for a failed coup in 2016.

