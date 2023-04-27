TV analyst issues disturbing suggestion for Cardinals broadcasters amid team’s slow start

This story may contain details that are disturbing. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988.

The St. Louis Cardinals have not played well out of the gate this season. The team currently sits in last place in the National League Central Division with a 9-16 record.

The team is in the midst of a three-game losing streak and have dropped five of their last six contests. After suffering a 7-3 defeat at the hands of the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday, one of the broadcasters on the postgame show decided to express their frustrations.

During the Bally Sports Midwest postgame show, studio analyst Al Hrabosky provided a disturbing suggestion for the team’s broadcasters.

“I have one suggestion for the Cardinal broadcasters,” Hrabosky said on Wednesday.” Change your room, get down on the floor…don’t get up those high buildings ’cause you might jump.”

The Cardinals conclude a four-game series in San Francisco on Thursday, before traveling to Los Angeles to play the Dodgers starting on Friday.

The Cardinals television broadcasting team currently consists of play-by-play announcer Chip Caray and analysts Brad Thompson and Jim Edmonds.

Caray is the son of St. Louis native and legendary Atlanta Braves play-by-play announcer Skip Caray. Chip spent 18 years in the Braves broadcast booth. In January, Caray announced he would take over the play-by-play duties for the Cardinals starting in 2023.

Hrabosky did not name any of the Cardinals broadcasters, but it was clear that he was referring to them.

Studio host Alexa Datt quickly shut down Hrabosky’s suggestion.

To Datt’s credit, she handled Hrabosky’s wild suggestion quite well.

“I don’t think anyone’s jumping, Al,” Datt said. “Nobody’s at that point yet. We’re so early in the season. It is April 25.”

However, Hrabosky responded to Datt’s rebuttal by saying, “You wouldn’t know it by talking to some of the fans, though.”

Miles Mikolas takes the mound on Thursday afternoon as the Cardinals look to get on track. Logan Webb will handle starting pitching duties for the Giants.