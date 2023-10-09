Twins’ Carlos Correa helps tie ALDS with epic performance over former team

Carlos Correa provided the edge in the Minnesota Twins’ Game 2 American League Division Series victory over the Houston Astros and further cemented his name into the MLB record books.

Correa had a three-RBI performance against the Astros in the 6-2 victory on Sunday night to tie the series at one game apiece. Correa tied David Justice for third-most RBI in the postseason all-time with 63, and he surpassed Derek Jeter and David Ortiz to get on the list.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

He said the moment was more special because he did it against his former team.

“I would be lying if I said no,” Correa said. “It’s cool when you do it against your former team. But at the same time, the ultimate goal is for us to win the series. I’m focused on bringing a championship to Minnesota.”

RANGERS PUSH AL-BEST ORIOLES TO BRINK OF ELIMINATION WITH GAME 2 WIN

Twins manager Rocco Baldelli was pleased with Correa’s showing.

“We’ve always heard all of the sayings and things, when the lights come on and the bright lights, there are some guys, they’re giants in the light, and he’s one of them,” Baldelli said.

“That’s what he is. He’s always an excellent player, but when it matters most, it’s like he can really take his attention and channel it and focus it and just play even better over and over again.”

Now, the Twins find themselves with a chance to take the lead against the second-best team in the American League. Game 3 is set for Tuesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.