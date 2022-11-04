Twitter facing lawsuit after Musk’s mass layoff announcement, Oprah’s key endorsement and more top headlines
NOT ENOUGH NOTICE – Twitter reportedly slapped with lawsuit after Musk announces mass layoffs to start today. Continue reading …
OPRAH’S PICK – Media mogul announces endorsement in key Senate race. Continue reading …
$ECRETIVE DONATION$ – Schumer-aligned group drops major cash to save Senate majority. Continue reading …
TAKING A TOLL – Officials sound alarm over school ‘swatting’ incidents. Continue reading …
ECONOMIC INEQUALITY – Bernie Sanders says our crisis isn’t inflation, it’s corporate greed and the GOP will only make that worse. Continue reading …
–
POLITICAL POPULARITY – Big name Dems outshine President Biden on midterm campaign trail. Continue reading …
PROFESSOR JOE? – President Biden says he was a professor but didn’t teach a single class for nearly $1M gig. Continue reading …
BALLOT BALLYHOO – Milwaukee election official fired for alleged fraudulent request of military ballots. Continue reading …
CHARITABLE QUESTIONS – AOC tells Musk proceeds from her campaign merch store go to ‘community acts,’ but expenses say otherwise. Continue reading …
‘RACHEL MADDOW LITE’ – CNN’s Jake Tapper deemed ‘total failure’ in short-lived primetime slot. Continue reading …
EQUALLY UNFAIR – Journalists are ‘failing Americans’ by insisting on ‘nonpartisanship,’ Los Angeles Times op-ed writes. Continue reading …
‘DON’T YOU HAVE AN OBLIGATION?’ – Even left-leaning media calls out Democrats like Katie Hobbs dodging debates. Continue reading …
‘STUPIDLY SHORTSIGHTED’ – Washington Post piece argues against releasing Pelosi attack footage, drawing outrage. Continue reading …
JESSE WATTERS – A Democrat civil war is coming after they get hammered at the midterms. Continue reading …
TUCKER CARLSON – Democracy is not on the ballot, Joe Biden. Continue reading …
SEAN HANNITY – The Dems are running ‘very scared.’ Continue reading …
LAURA INGRAHAM – Elect Them Or Else! Continue reading …
AN AMERICAN HERO – Meet the Philadelphia Quaker who first commanded the U.S. Marine Corps. Continue reading …
‘FIGHT FOR THE SAME MISSION’ – Hall of Fame athletes discuss Kyrie Irving saga. Continue reading …
‘ALMOST DISAPPEARED’ – Frustrated residents of Dem-run city ask: ‘Where are the police?’ Continue reading …
HOLLYWOOD ON THE ROCKS – Diving into Hollywood’s nastiest splits and their impact on star power. Continue reading …
What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…
Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)
Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! Have a great weekend, stay safe, and we’ll see you in your inbox first thing Monday.