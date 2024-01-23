Two Arkansas inmates, including 1 held on murder charge, vanish from jail

Police in Arkansas have launched a manhunt after an inmate being held on a murder charge and another detainee who is a “suspect in a homicide” vanished from a jail.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that Noah Roush and Jatonia Bryant “may have escaped” the Dub Brassell Adult Detention Center in Pine Bluff “within the last 48 hours.”

The Sheriff’s Office said around 10:30 a.m. Monday, it “discovered two of its detainees were missing” from the jail outside of Little Rock.

“Both individuals are to be considered dangerous and should only be approached [by] law enforcement personnel,” authorities warned. “All efforts are being made at this moment to apprehend these suspects.

“The JCSO is working in cooperation with the Pine Bluff Police Department Vice and Narcotics, Arkansas State Police, and Arkansas Department of Correction to locate these individuals,” the Sheriff’s Office added.

Roush, 22, was being held on “probable cause for residential burglary and theft of property,” according to police. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said he is “also a suspect in a homicide,” without elaborating, and did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the matter by Fox News Digital.

The 23-year-old Bryant, meanwhile, was being detained “on probable cause for Capital Murder,” according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

It described Roush as being a White male who is 6-feet 2-inches tall, weighing approximately 180 pounds and having a scar on the right side of his head, while Bryant is a Black male who is 5-feet 11-inches tall, weighing around 145 pounds.

“We had a head count this morning and they were missing, but it’s really just a guess as we don’t know at what point they were not in the facility,” Jefferson County Maj. John Bean told the Arkansas Democrat Gazette on Monday, adding that “We have two K-9 units working” and “They are both young men from the area.”

The newspaper reports that Bryant turned himself in last year following the shooting death of a 49-year-old man in July.