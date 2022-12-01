Two children, 3 adults found dead in affluent Chicago suburb home

Investigators are working to determine how two children and three adults were found dead in a home in an affluent Chicago suburb.

The discovery was made just after 11 Wednesday morning after Buffalo Grove police were dispatched to a single-family residence for a call of a well-being check on a woman, FOX 32 Chicago learned.

When officers arrived and could not make contact with anyone inside the home, they determined that forced entry was necessary, and a sweep of the home was conducted.

Authorities said they found the five people deceased at that time. The medical examiner’s office confirmed to FOX 32 that two of them were children, and three were adults.

“It’s just a big shock to have all of this occurring, especially this time of year,” a neighbor told the TV station, who added she’s seen children playing outside the home.

That same neighbor says she has seen police officers make a few visits to the home lately but did not know the reason.

Preliminary information shared by police says they believe it was a domestic-related incident. There is no threat to the public, police said.

The names of those found dead inside the home have not yet been released. The coroner’s office expects to release more details later Thursday.