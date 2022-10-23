Two hospital employees killed in shooting at Texas hospital, suspect had ankle monitor

Two hospital employees were killed in a shooting at Methodist Dallas Medical Center on Saturday morning. Police have a suspect in the deadly shooting in custody.

At approximately 11 a.m. on Saturday, Methodist Health System police, Dallas police and Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to a shooting in the 1400 block of North Beckley Avenue, the hospital said in a news release.

TEXAS TEEN CHARGED WITH MURDER OF MOM FOUND IN TRUNK OF CAR IN NEBRASKA AFTER POLICE CHASE

According to WFAA, law enforcement found two nurses shot near the labor and delivery area of the hospital. Both of the nurses worked in the maternity ward.

After the shooting, a Methodist Health System police officer shot and injured the suspect, 30-year-old Nestor Hernandez.

Methodist Health System Police arrested Hernandez for capital murder.

Dallas Police say Hernandez is currently on parole for aggravated robbery and had an active ankle monitor at the time of the shooting.

The suspect was detained, stabilized, and transported to another hospital for treatment.

HOUSTON WOMAN FILES LAWSUIT AFTER CUSTODIAN URINATED IN HER WATER BOTTLE, GIVING HER STD

“The Methodist Health System Family is heartbroken at the loss of two of our beloved team members. Our entire organization is grieving this unimaginable tragedy,” the hospital system said in a written statement. “Our prayers are with our lost co-workers and their families, as well as our entire Methodist family. We appreciate the community’s support during this difficult time.”

Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia called the shooting “an abhorrent failure of our criminal justice system.”

In a Tweet, Dallas mayor Eric Johnson said, “Our city loves our healthcare heroes, and our residents will be there for them as we grieve and seek swift justice.”

“Our hearts are broken,” said Dr. Serena Bumpus, RN, CEO of the Texas Nurses Association, told Fox 4. “This is unacceptable. No person should fear for their life for merely going to work, especially a nurse or health care worker whose passion is to help others heal. We hope our legislators understand that we need to protect our health care workers.”

The names of the victims nor their positions at the hospital were not immediately released.