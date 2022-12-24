Two Illinois men face child pornography charges in unrelated cases

Two Illinois men are facing charges of child pornography in unrelated cases following an investigation, according to authorities.

Shaun W. Healy, 42, of Elburn, solicited, reproduced, disseminated and possessed multiple videos and photographs of child pornography, prosecutors said, according to FOX 32.

He was charged with soliciting child pornography, reproducing child pornography, disseminating child pornography and possession of child pornography.

ILLINOIS JUDGE PLANS TO RULE ON LAWSUIT CHALLENGING STATE’S SAFE-T ACT CRIMINAL JUSTICE OVERHAUL

In a separate case, 66-year-old David P. Winecke of Batavia allegedly reproduced and possessed multiple videos and photographs of child pornography.

Winecke was charged with reproducing child pornography of a victim younger than 13 and possession of child pornography of a victim younger than 13.

And while the two cases are unrelated, both men were investigated and charged following a collaboration between the Kane County Sheriff’s Office and the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Child Exploitation Unit, according to prosecutors.

The men were served with search warrants at their homes at the conclusion of the investigation.

Healy’s bail was set at $250,000 but, If he posts bond, he will be prohibited from having contact with an identified victim and will not be permitted unsupervised contact with any person under the age of 18, prosecutors said.

MINNESOTA’S MALL OF AMERICA SHOOTING LEAVES 1 DEAD, 1 GRAZED, NO SUSPECT IN CUSTODY: POLICE

His next court appearance is scheduled for January 11.

Winecke’s bail was set at $100,000. If he posts bond, he will not be allowed to have any unsupervised contact with anyone under 18-years-old. His next court appearance is scheduled for January 5.