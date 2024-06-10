Two Injured in Ellendale Shooting Incident Sunday Afternoon

Delaware State Police were called to the Ellendale Community Center on Old State Road for a shooting around 4:30pm. Police learned that a 17 year old female had been shot – and taken to the Ellendale Fire Company – and taken by ambulance to an area hospital. A second victim – a 19 year old man – also went to an area hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg. Police say their preliminary investigation reveals that a fight broke out between several people when someone pulled a gun and fired several shots into the crowd hitting the two victims.

The investigation continues and police ask anyone with information to contact Detective Csapo at 302-741-2729 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.