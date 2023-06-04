Two Italian soccer players accused in gang rape of American woman they met in Milan

Two Italian professional soccer players may face charges for their roles in allegedly raping an American woman after a night out in Milan.

Mattia Lucarelli and Federico Apolloni, both 23, will face a preliminary hearing later this month over their alleged participation in a March 2022 rape of a 22-year-old American woman, according to a report from The Sun, which cited Italian media.

Both players have strongly denied the accusations.

The alleged incident took place at an apartment in Milan, where authorities said the American woman, who has not been identified, was deceived into going after being offered a ride from a group that included the soccer players. Once in the apartment, the woman was allegedly sexually assaulted by the two players and three others.

Prosecutors are seeking sexual assault charges against the soccer players and three of the friends who allegedly participated in the rape.

According to the report, a months-long investigation piecing together videos from the players’ cellphones resulted in the accusations.

Apolloni, who plays for Livorno, and Lucarelli, a member of Serie D side Follonica, were placed on house arrest over the case and ordered not to leave their homes between the hours of 8 p.m. and 8 a.m., though that order was later revoked by the Court of Review.

The State Department and U.S. Embassy in Milan could not be immediately reached for comment on the case.