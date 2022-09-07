Two men charged in Georgia for allegedly abducting man for bank scheme

Two men in Georgia have been arrested for allegedly abducting a man in a scheme to get money.

Gabriel Lawrence and Terrence McPherson are both charged with kidnapping, possession of a firearm and forgery in a bank scheme last Wednesday, FOX 5 Atlanta reports.

The two men picked up the victim from the streets of Atlanta earlier in the day and offered to give him a couple of hundred bucks, Coweta County deputies said. The trio ended up in at a Wells Fargo Bank in Newnan after hours of driving around in a red Audi. The victim tried to get away several times, deputies said.

The suspects allegedly asked the victim to go inside the bank to cash a fraudulent check of $1,467.00. Instead, the man gave the teller a note saying, “keep me safe.” Someone working at the bank called 911. When deputies arrived minutes later, they surrounded the suspects’ vehicle and arrested them.

Deputies say they found a stolen handgun from Atlanta under the passenger seat of the suspects’ vehicle.

Both men are reportedly being held in the Coweta County jail without bond.