Two Mississippi children shot and killed in apartment complex, suspect in custody

A Mississippi man shot and killed two children at an apartment complex, according to the Coahoma County Sheriff’s Office.

Marquez Griffin, 25, fatally shot a 1-year-old girl and a 9-year-old boy at around 2 a.m. on Monday, the sheriff’s office said.

An off-duty deputy responded to the home after hearing a call go out about a child being shot at the Summit Garden Apartments in Jonestown around 2 a.m, the sheriff’s office noted.

When the deputy arrived at the scene, Griffin was spotted holding a child at gunpoint, according to the sheriff’s office.

3 MISSISSIPPI OFFICERS PUT ON LEAVE AFTER MAN DIES IN CUSTODY

Deputies were then able to convince Griffin to drop his weapon and the child was taken to safety. The two other children, however, were located shortly after with gunshot wounds, the sheriff’s office said.

One of those children died at the scene, while the other died after being rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Griffin was charged with two counts of murder and two counts of aggravated assault.

MISSISSIPPI NAMES NEW DIRECTOR OF LAW ENFORCEMENT TRAINING ACADEMY

The sheriff’s office said Griffin’s motive is unclear. The case remains under investigation.