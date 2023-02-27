Two Vermont state troopers on paid leave amid investigation into remarks made in online game

Two Vermont state troopers are on paid leave as state police officials investigate claims they made racist and misogynistic comments while playing an online game when they were off duty.

The two troopers from the Westminster barracks, identified as Nathan Jensen and Nathan Greco, have been on paid relief-from-duty status since Feb. 15, a state police spokesman confirmed to Fox News Digital.

Commissioner of the Vermont Department of Public Safety, Jennifer Morrison, said in a statement Feb. 9 that state police received a report from state Sen. Nader Hashim about the alleged behavior, which was reported to him by a constituent who was relaying an anonymous complaint.

Morrison said the initial information did not include enough detail to open an investigation, but after more information was received an investigation was started.

NEW HAMPSHIRE TOWN ORGANIZES ‘LOVE IN BLOOM’ WEEKEND TO COUNTER HATEFUL GRAFFITI SPREE

“The Vermont State Police and I take all complaints regarding misconduct of state troopers, on duty or off, with the utmost seriousness,” Morrison’s statement reads.

She added due to strict confidentiality requirements surrounding internal investigations, she was unable to comment any further on the specific allegations.

‘MOST HATED’: WHITE STUDENT SUES HISTORICALLY BLACK COLLEGE FOR $2 MILLION OVER RACIAL DISCRIMINATION

“Once the internal investigation is complete, the state police and I will consult the State Police Advisory Commission on next steps and provide whatever information we can, in accordance with the law, to the public,” the provided statement concluded.

Jensen was reportedly hired in July 2018 and Greco in October 2021.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.