Tyrus says Bill Belichick’s lack of wins since Tom Brady’s exit, poor draft classes could give teams pause

After a lengthy coaching search, which reportedly involved interviews with 14 candidates, on Thursday, the Atlanta Falcons decided to bring back its former defensive coordinator Raheem Morris as the franchise’s next head coach.

Former longtime New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick was one of the candidates the Falcons were believed to have interviewed more than once during the extensive coaching search. Falcons owner Arthur Blank reportedly met with Belichick in person for the second interview.

In recent days, however, a report from The Athletic surfaced saying the 71-year-old’s candidacy for the Falcons gig “lost momentum in the past week.”

Former professional wrestler and Fox News contributor Tyrus tackled the six-time Super Bowl winning coach’s search for his next landing spot during a recent appearance on OutKick’s “Don’t @ Me with Dan Dakich.”

He pointed to Belichick’s recent lack of success over the past four seasons following the departure of legendary quarterback Tom Brady.

“I think his record without Tom Brady might be the issue,” Tyrus said in response to a question about Belichick failing to land a job so far.

Brady spent two decades with the Patriots, winning six Super Bowl titles alongside Belichick. Brady went on to win a record seventh championship in his first season with the Tampa Bay Buccanears.

Belichick also served as the Patriots de facto general manager for much of his tenure, which gave him the authority to select the players he wanted in the draft and in free agency.

Tyrus highlighted some of Belichick’s shortcomings in the drafts over the years and suggested it may be one of several reasons why the coach might be on the outside looking in once this hiring cycle comes to an end.

“His draft picks the last couple of years… his inability to get a receiver when he’s passing up on guys who are putting up Hall of Fame numbers. He’s just made some poor draft choices …..he doesn’t treat (NFL) veterans very well…. especially the defensive backs. He’ll have a guy who (has) earned a max deal, and he’ll trade him. He won’t pay him…. so I think he could be in a situation where he’s outdated possibly.”

Now that the Falcons opening has been filled, the Seattle Seahawks and Washington Commanders are the last remaining teams who have yet to decide on a head coach.

After finishing 4-13 this past season, Washington’s new ownership group led by Josh Harris decided to fire coach Ron Rivera.

Earlier this month, the Seahawks announced that Super Bowl winning head coach Pete Carroll had “evoled” to a new position with the franchise. Former Seahawks defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has reportedly interviewed for the position. It remains unclear whether Seattle or Washington will emerge as suitors for Belichick.