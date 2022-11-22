U.S. and Israel discuss military drill to simulate conflict with Iran, proxies

The United States and Israel have discussed a joint military drill that would simulate a possible attack against Iran and its Middle East proxies.

Israeli Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi and Chairman of the Joint Chief of Staff Gen. Mark Milley are considering holding a joint Air Force drill in coming weeks that would be meant to train soldiers for a possible conflict between Israel and Iran or Iran’s military proxies in the region, Fox News Digital has learned.

“We are at a critical point in time that requires the acceleration of operational plans and cooperation against Iran and its terrorist proxies in the region,” Kochavi, who held a series of meetings in Washington, D.C. this week, said in a statement.

Kochavi held a series of meetings at both the Pentagon and the White House on Monday speaking with Milley, and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan to discuss security threats in the Middle East.

The press release from Kochavi said that the United States expressed it will stand behind Biden’s pledge to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons after talks about a potential renewing of nuclear deal with the country appear to have stalled.

“The two also discussed the security situation in Judea and Samaria and the desire to maintain stability in the region and prevent the security situation from deteriorating,” the Israeli statement said.

Kochavi also met with CIA Director William Burns.

“The IDF strongly promotes all operational plans against the Iranian threat,” Kochavi’s office added in a statement. “During the discussions, it was agreed that we are at a critical point in time that requires the acceleration of operational plans and cooperation against Iran and its terrorist proxies in the region.”

“Our deep cooperation with our greatest ally was and continues to be a central pillar of our national security.”

A readout on Monday’s meeting from the Joint Chiefs of Staff noted that, “The two military leaders discussed regional security issues, opportunities for greater bilateral cooperation and coordination to defend against a wide range of threats posed by Iran across the region and other items of mutual strategic interest.”

It concluded by stating that “The U.S. and Israel maintain a strong military-to-military relationship as key partners committed to peace and security in the Middle East region.”

Fox News’ Yonat Friling contributed to this report