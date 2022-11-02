U.S. Capitol Police officers weren’t watching live home security cameras when Paul Pelosi was attacked

Officers from the U.S. Capitol Police have live video surveillance outside the Pelosi’s San Francisco residence, but weren’t watching it when David DePape, 42, allegedly attacked Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, sources tell Fox News.

The officers were monitoring a live-feed of many cameras, which include surveillance of the capitol complex, but also monitor some points away from the capitol, which include the Pelosi residence.

According to sources, an officer was monitoring the feeds and saw police lights on a dark street outside the Pelosi’s residence. When going through surveillance footage, the officer saw the alleged attack on Oct. 28, when DePape allegedly struck Paul Pelosi, people briefed on the incident said, according to the report.

The security detail traveling with Nancy Pelosi weren’t at the San Francisco when the incident happened, as the House Speaker wasn’t in San Francisco.

Sources tell Fox News that Capitol Police pay less attention to security cameras when one of its protectees is away, and the House Speaker wasn’t with her husband in San Francisco.

If the officers were watching the feed monitoring in real-time, the break-in would have been seen.

When asked twice during a press conference if there was a security alarm system in place at the Pelosi’s residence, San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins didn’t answer the question.

“There was no security present,” Jenkins said, responding to the question from a reporter.

DePape faces several felony charges in relation to the incident, which left Paul Pelosi severely injured. Paul Pelosi had to undergo surgery repair a skull fracture in addition to other injuries.

The charges include attempted murder, residential burglary, assault with a deadly weapon and elder abuse, among others. DePape pleaded guilty to the state-level charges on Monday, and also faces federal charges in relation to the incident.

DePape broke into the residence through a glass door in the rear of the Pelosi’s house and entered a bedroom where Paul Pelosi was sleeping according to Jenkins. Paul Pelosi attempted to dial 911 in the couple’s in-home elevator, but was stopped by DePape, adding that he was able to escape to a bathroom and call 911.

Police said that when officers arrived, they observed Paul Pelosi and DePape both struggling over a hammer. When the police officers gave an order for the to drop the hammer, DePape began attacking Paul Pelosi, according to police.

Police said that DePape struck Paul Pelosi with a hammer at least one time.

DePape brought kidnapping supplies with him to the Pelosi’s residence such as zip ties, as well as at least two hammers, according to Jenkins, who said the attack appears to be politically motivated.

The suspect allegedly demanded to talk to “Nancy” during the attack, referring to the House Speaker, according to an affidavit.

Fox News’ Michael Ruiz contributed to this report.