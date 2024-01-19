UC Irvine students hospitalized after hackers share gory mutilation videos to Discord groups: report

Hackers left some students and instructors at the University of California, Irvine reportedly vomiting and in tears after they posted gory videos of human and animal mutilation to student-run groups on a social media platform.

According to the Orange County Register, the gory videos left the college community spiraling on Jan. 9, with some students allegedly needing to be hospitalized following the incident.

Alina Kim, who helped coordinate the hacking response by the student-run Discord group, told the Register that “some things I’ve seen I definitely cannot unsee.”

“Some individuals were reportedly hospitalized with vomiting, panic attacks, traumatic responses,” she said. “This is something that has real psychological effects.”

SCAMMERS USE SOPHISTICATED NEW TECHNOLOGY TO TERRORIZE CALIFORNIA FAMILY: ‘WHERE IS MY SON?’

About 3,000 people were reportedly exposed to graphic materials while on the Discord website before moderators blocked the hackers’ access.

HARVARD TRIES TO SHORE UP SILICON VALLEY TIES AFTER EX-PRESIDENT’S DISASTROUS ANTISEMITISM TESTIMONY: REPORT

Discord is a social media platform on which users can make voice calls, video calls and instant message one another.

Kim told the local outlet that the hackers have been identified, but their identity is being withheld because they appear to seek publicity.

She said the attackers demanded $1,000 in ransom to keep them from posting the videos for another month.

UC Irvine did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.