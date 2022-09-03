UCLA, USC games face scorching heat, relaxed water policies

UCLA and USC’s football programs kick off their 2022 seasons Saturday, with the Bruins welcoming Bowling Green to the Rose Bowl and No. 14 USC hosting Rice.

While most would think the weather in Los Angeles would be idyllic for football, Southern California is not cooperating.

The temperature at kickoff of the UCLA game was around 100 degrees. And it’s not supposed to be much cooler for USC, with high 90s expected at the Los Angeles Coliseum for the 3 p.m. PT kickoff between USC and Rice.

Both stadiums are making changes to their game day policies to help fans escape the excessive heat.

Fans attending the UCLA game at the Rose Bowl will be permitted to bring in up to 32 ounces of factory-sealed water bottles, and “Water Monster” stations will be placed around the stadium for fans to stay hydrated, according to a report by CBS Los Angeles.

The Rose Bowl will also have samples of “Liquid I.V.” at two stadium gates.

“It’s going to be very hot out here. It’s an early game,” said Jens Weiden, CEO and general manager of the Rose Bowl Operating Company, according to Pasadena NOW. “We’re going to have cooling buses and misters. We’re allowing people to bring water into the event.

“We’re doing everything we can to make it as enjoyable of an experience as possible. But Pasadena’s known for its weather on Jan. 1, not so much for its weather on Sept. 1.”

At the Los Angeles Coliseum, fans will be allowed to bring in an unlimited number of 20-ounce water bottles while free water cups will be offered at concession stands. Cooling fans will be placed at all entrances.

UCLA enters its fifth year under head coach Chip Kelly and will be looking to improve on an 8-4 campaign in 2021. USC kicks off the Lincoln Riley era in LA with renewed energy and a Heisman dark horse in quarterback Caleb Williams.