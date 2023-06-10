UConn students expelled from school after vandalizing campus following NCAA championship victory

The UConn campus was the place to be the night of April 3 after the Huskies won their fifth national title in men’s basketball.

But some students took the victory party a little too far, and they are paying a serious price for it.

The school announced Friday that some students have been expelled for vandalizing the campus during the celebration.

“Although we can’t address individual students’ outcomes, we can say that some reviews have concluded with expulsions,” UConn spokesperson Stephanie Reitz said.

Investigations are ongoing for other students arrested following the vandalism at the Storrs campus, Reitz said.

UConn, a four seed, took down No. 5 San Diego State University, 76-59, to win the NCAA Tournament.

The Huskies beat every opponent in the tournament by double digits, starting with No. 13 Iona in the first round and moving through St. Mary’s and Arkansas and upsetting Gonzaga. Their average margin of victory in the tournament was 20 points.

The vandalism, which included damaging a campus police cruiser and flipping a van on its side, caused thousands of dollars in damage, university officials said.

More than a dozen students were arrested on charges that, in some cases, included rioting. Sixteen people were taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The Associated Press and Fox News’ Scott Thompson contributed to this report.