UFC’s Dana White shows off incredible weight loss transformation

UFC president Dana White on Friday showed off his incredible weight-loss transformation on social media on Friday.

White posted a split picture of himself on his Instagram. One of the splits showed a picture of him from March 2017. The blurry side view photo appeared to show a heavier White. But the picture on the right, from earlier this month, showed the mixed martial arts executive ripped.

“F—IN NUTS!!!” he wrote on his Instagram.

White opened up about his weight loss journey last year. He talked about why he was determined to lose a bunch of weight. He said he had worked with Gary Brecka to try and determine when he was going to die. White admitted that he was obsessed with his mortality and reached out to the biologist for help.

White said on the “Action Junkies” podcast his triglycerides were an outrageously high number and that “everything else that could possibly be bad is bad.”

“He gave me 10.4 years to live. . . And he says, ‘If you don’t change these things that you’re gonna do, this is your life expectancy right now.’”

White said he had followed Brecka’s advice to change his lifestyle and that it clearly has had a good effect on him. In October of last year, White said he was down 30 pounds.

In April, boxing promoter Eddie Hearn suggested that White’s journey had inspired his own.

“Look at Dana White. I spoke to him two days ago. He’s been working with a guy called Gary Brecka, who has a company that tells you how long you have left to live,” Hearn told Men’s Health. “Before he started working with him, he apparently had a life expectancy of 10.4 years. Now, they’ve completely changed around his insulin, his glucose, his cholesterol, everything.

“I look at Dana now, and physically as well as from a business point of view, he’s a bit of an inspiration for me.”