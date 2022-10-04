UK frigate joins Norwegian navy ships guarding North Sea pipelines

A United Kingdom Royal Navy frigate has joined the Norwegian Navy in the North Sea to protect oil pipelines fueling Europe after western officials accused Russia of targeting the Nord Stream pipelines.

“A Royal Navy frigate is in the North Sea, working with the Norwegian Navy to reassure those working near the gas pipelines,” the Royal Navy said Monday, according to the U.S. Naval Institute.

The move comes after explosions rocked the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines last week, resulting in what may be the world’s largest methane leak off the Denmark coast.

Neither pipeline was carrying natural gas at the time, though there was apparently some gas in the lines at the time of the explosion.

The leaks have been stopped according to Danish authorities, but the security situation in the Baltic Sea remains high as Russia in recent weeks has ramped up rhetoric on nuclear warfare and has moved to illegally annex portions of Ukraine.

NATO over the weekend accused Russia of targeting the pipelines in “deliberate, reckless and irresponsible acts of sabotage.”

Russia has increasingly been cutting Europe off from its supply of natural gas, sparking concerns of gas shortages as winter looms.

Moscow, in turn, accused the U.S. of using underwater “robots” to target the pipelines.

Regional powers united under the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF), including Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden and the United Kingdom met virtually Monday to discuss ramping up security measures in the region.

“The ministers increasing shared intelligence assessments to ensure common situational awareness, as well as cooperation to secure critical infrastructure,” a joint statement read.

“The JEF will ensure complementarity, alignment and transparency with NATO as well as the investigation led by Danish, Swedish and German authorities,” the ministers added.

Sweden on Monday also sent a diving vessel to investigate the damage caused to the pipelines, reported Reuters.