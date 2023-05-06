Ukraine claims it shot down Russian hypersonic missile with US Patriot system

Ukrainian officials announced Saturday that the nation’s military took down a Russian hypersonic missile using American Patriot defense technology.

The Kinzhal-type missile, reportedly fired over Kyiv, is the first one of its kind to be intercepted by Ukrainian defenses.

“Yes, we shot down the ‘unique’ Kinzhal,” wrote Ukrainian Air Force commander Mykola Oleshchuk.

He added, “It happened during the night time attack on May 4 in the skies of the Kyiv region.”

The Kh-47 missile was reportedly fired by a Russian MiG-31K aircraft. It has a range of 1,250 miles and can fly at 10 times the speed of sound.

The Ukrainian military claims the ballistic projectile was intercepted by a Patriot missile.

“They were saying that the Patriot is an outdated American weapon, and Russian weapons are the best in the world,” said Air Force spokesman Yurii Ihnat.

He continued, “Well, there is confirmation that it effectively works against even a super hypersonic missile.” Ihnat said.

The United States, Germany and the Netherlands have all contributed Patriot defense systems to the Ukrainian war effort. Ukraine received their first Patriot system last month.