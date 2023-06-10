Ukraine forced to shut down largest nuclear plant due to combat, flooding

Ukraine’s nuclear energy agency has suspended operations at the nation’s largest nuclear plant due to safety concerns.

The sixth and final reactor at Ukriane’s Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant has been put into a state of cool shutdown.

The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant is already under occupation by Russian forces, and as flooding caused by the Kakhovka dam’s destruction continues to force residents to flee the area, continued operations proved impossible.

The Ukrainian government has assured the public that the flooding caused by the Kakhovka dam’s destruction does not compromise the safety of the nuclear plant’s core.

Violent clashes with Russian forces have broken out in the eastern industrial region of Ukraine, according to the nation’s General Staff.

Air strikes and artillery shelling has been reported in the southern regions of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia.

Ukraine claimed Friday that an intercepted phone call between two men talking in Russian proves that a Russian “sabotage group” is behind this week’s destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant and dam, which has caused extensive flooding.

The domestic Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) posted a one-and-a-half-minute clip of the alleged conversation on its Telegram page, according to Reuters.

“They (the Ukrainians) didn’t strike it. That was our sabotage group,” the news agency reports one of the men – described by the SBU as a Russian soldier — saying in the recording. “They wanted to, like, scare (people) with that dam.”

The authenticity of the recording could not be independently verified.