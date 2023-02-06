Ukraine replacing its defense minister nearly one year into Russia’s invasion

Ukraine’s military intelligence chief will replace Oleksiy Reznikov as defense minister in one of the highest profile changes to the country’s leadership since Russia invaded one year ago, officials said on Sunday.

David Arakhamia, the majority leader of Ukraine’s parliament, said Sunday that Kyrylo Budanov’s appointment to defense minister is being done to “strengthen military-industrial cooperation, which is absolutely logical.”

Reznikov said earlier on Sunday that the decision ultimately lies with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who is yet to publicly announce the change.

UKRAINIAN PRESIDENT ZELENSKYY TELLS FOX NEWS RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE HAS ALREADY STARTED

“Not a single official is in the chair forever. Not alone. You have to be ready that this stage will end,” Reznikov said at a press conference.

“I will do everything for our victory. My profession as a lawyer allows me to think optimistically that I will find an interesting project to not only win this war, but also to punish the military of the Russian Federation.”

The reshuffling comes amid a corruption scandal that swept through the upper echelons of Ukraine’s government last month.

Several top officials, including Deputy Defense Minister Vyacheslav Shapovalov and Deputy Prosecutor General Oleksiy Symonenko, resigned in late January amid accusations that inflated prices were paid for the army’s food supplies.

The defense ministry has denied the accusations of corruption and said the resignations were done to ensure the public’s trust in the ministry.

