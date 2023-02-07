Ukraine: Russia has suffered record 1,030 troop deaths in a 24-hour span

Ukraine’s military announced Tuesday that more than 1,000 Russian troops have been killed over a 24-hour stretch, setting a new, grim record for Vladimir Putin’s military, a report says.

Overnight, the country’s armed forces increased its running tally of Russian troops killed by 1,030, bringing its total to 133,190.

It described the daily increase as the highest of the war so far, according to Reuters.

The numbers cannot be independently confirmed, but Ukraine is also claiming to have destroyed 3,245 Russian tanks, 6,443 armored personnel vehicles, 2,232 artillery systems, and 294 aircraft and helicopters in the war.

VLADIMIR PUTIN VOWED NOT TO KILL UKRAINE’S ZELENSKYY, FORMER ISRAELI PM CLAIMS

Moscow, during its winter campaign, has yet to capture a major population center, despite losing thousands of troops, Reuters reports.

MATT GAETZ RIPS ‘BIPARTISAN COALITION’ THAT FAVORS WAR IN UKRAINE: ‘HOW MUCH MORE’?

Fighting is focused on the Ukraine-held city of Bakhmut in the eastern Donetsk region, it added.

In an intelligence update Tuesday, the United Kingdom Ministry of Defense said Russian forces have “only managed to gain several hundred meters of territory per week,” because the Kremlin “now lacks the munitions and maneuver units required for successful offensives.

“Senior commanders likely make plans requiring undermanned, inexperienced units to achieve unrealistic objectives due to political and professional pressure,” it also said.