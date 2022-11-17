Ukraine says it may not be able to recover without electric grid, gas systems

Ukrainian officials are warning allied countries that continued attacks on the nation’s heating and electric grids may be too much for the country to handle.

Ukrainian leaders are asking Western leaders to commit resources for Ukrainians left without power or heat due to Russian attacks on the nation’s civilian infrastructure.

“This is one of the most critical issues we’re discussing with the Americans and Europeans right now,” a Ukrainian government adviser told Politico. “The winter will be really tough.”

Russia’s aggressive use of so-called “kamikaze drones” has targeted Ukraine’s vital energy infrastructure and urban centers. The drones have slammed into Ukraine’s power plants, sewage treatment plants and other targets, according to Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry.

Another 10 regions across Ukraine were also under fire Tuesday, which left several cities without power as Russian forces targeted energy infrastructure.

Russia on Tuesday struck Kyiv with at least two missiles, hitting residential buildings and forcing civilians to flee to underground stations and take cover.

Air sirens rang out across central Kyiv, and Ukrainian defense forces worked to stop a barrage of missile attacks across the country.

While air defenses shot down four missiles over the capital, two others hit residential buildings in the city center, resulting in an indeterminate number of casualties according to the deputy head of the President’s Office of Ukraine, Kyrylo Tymoshenko.

