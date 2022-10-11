Ukraine’s Zelenskyy pushes ‘peace formula’ in G7 meeting, but says ‘no dialogue’ with Putin

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy proposed a “peace formula” while meeting virtually with G7 nations Tuesday in a bid to stop Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war ambitions.

“Thank you for all the help already provided. It is essential, but the leader of Russia…still has the opportunity to escalate, and this is a threat to all of us,” Zelenskyy said according to Ukrainian news outlets. “Reacting to Russian terror, pseudo-referendums and the attempt to annex our territory, we can apply the ‘peace formula’ so that the terrorist state does not have a single chance.”

Top of the list to ensure peace in Ukraine is in bolstering Ukrainian air defense systems Zelenskyy said.

He called for an “air shield” and said blocking Russia’s ability to pummel Ukraine with missile and drone strikes was key to aiding Kyiv as its forces continue to make advances on the front lines.

Zelenskyy did not expand on the type of “air shield” he hopes to implement or if it would resemble defensive systems like the Israel’s “Iron Dome.”

Instead, he called on all seven leaders from the U.S. Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United Kingdom to help Kyiv find the financial backing to create an “air shield” system.

In the meantime, he called on France and Italy to expedite the delivery of SAMP-T systems, a ground-based air defense system, and thanked Germany for “speeding up the supply of IRIS” – a medium range infrared homing system for air-to-air missile defense.

Zelenskyy also thanked President Biden for the “decision to provide modern anti-missile and air defense systems.”

But according to Zelenskyy the U.S. has also agreed to send “long-range systems” – something Washington has refused to do for months over concern it could escalate the war to a global conflict.

“We believe, Mr. President, that these will be medium and long-range systems that will allow us to create an echeloned defense system,” he added.

Fox News could not immediately reach the White House or Pentagon for confirmation that the U.S. has reversed its stance on sending long-range missiles.

The U.S. has already provided Kyiv with at least 16 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) with more on the way. They have a range of roughly 50 miles.

But Ukrainian officials have repeatedly called on the U.S. to provide Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS), which have a range of roughly 185 miles.

Zelenskyy said further negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin would not be a part of his proposed “peace formula.”

“There can be no dialogue with this leader of Russia,” he affirmed. “Despite all our efforts to negotiate peace over the years. He speaks with ultimatums. Terror is his attitude to the world .”