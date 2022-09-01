Ukrainian tennis player refuses to shake hands with Belarus’ Victoria Azarenka amid war with Russia

There’s no love lost at the U.S. Open.

Amid Ukraine’s war with Russia, Ukrainian player Marta Kostyuk refused to shake hands with Victoria Azarenka of Belarus after their match on Thursday. Belarus assisted Russia in its invasion in February.

Instead, Kostyuk opted for a simple tap of the rackets at midcourt after her loss.

“It was my choice — I don’t feel like I don’t know any single person who condemned the war publicly, and the actions of their government, so I don’t feel like I can support this,” she said after the match, which she lost in straight sets.

“I just don’t think it’s the right thing to do in the circumstances I’m in right now,” she added. “We had a great match, don’t get me wrong. She’s a great competitor, I respect her as an athlete, but that has nothing to do with her being a human being.”

Before the tournament started, Azarenka was originally slated to play in a charity match for humanitarian assistance in Ukraine. However, after Kostyuk spoke out and declined an invite because Azarenka was playing, the Belarus native was dropped.

“When we found out that there would be representatives of Russia or Belarus at this event, I immediately said that I will not participate in this,” Kostyuk said at the time.

Kostyuk also criticized Azarenka for her lack of support to her personally, as well as the people of Ukraine.

“I did not understand the reason why they called Victoria Azarenka,” she added. “There was no open help from her in our direction. She did not communicate with me, but I know that she communicated with Sergiy Stakhovsky, with Gael Monfils in Madrid. There was no dialogue with me personally, although it cannot be said that I was invisible. Maybe I’m not that visible because I’m not ranked high enough to be talked to, but that’s not what I’m talking about, I’m talking about the fact that I’ve been active enough since the beginning of the war.”

Azarenka said she has not spoken with Kostyuk, but the two do want to speak to one another.

“I’m open to any time to listen, to try to understand, to sympathize. I believe that empathy in the moment like this is really important, which has, again, been my clear message in the beginning,” Azarenka said.

Azarenka will next play in the third round on Saturday.