Umpire’s ‘f—ing terrible’ call leads to Mariners manager and player ejections vs. Yankees

The Seattle Mariners had a big hole to climb out of against the New York Yankees in the bottom of the sixth inning, as they were down 7-2. So it didn’t help that catcher Tom Murphy’s check-swing-turned-strike led to two ejections for Seattle.

Murphy appeared to check his swing on a Michael King slider during his at-bat in the bottom half of the sixth, but the Yankees wanted to check with the first base umpire, C.B. Bucknor, to make sure that was the case.

Bucknor decided that Murphy’s bat extended past home plate, and ruled that it was a strike. However, replay clearly showed that Murphy did check his swing in time for it to be called a ball.

In response to Bucknor’s call down the line, Murphy was in shock, and after reading his lips, clearly frustrated.

“That’s f—ing terrible,” Murphy was seen yelling toward Bucknor.

Well, home plate umpire Brian Walsh, who was behind the dish for just the second time of his career, was quick to throw Murphy out of the game.

Mariners manager Scott Servais sprung from the dugout to argue Walsh’s decision as well as the call by Bucknor, and as you’d expect following some heated dialogue, he got tossed as well.

With Murphy and Servais out of the game, play resumed with Cal Raleigh coming into the game for Murphy and getting a 1-2 count to work with at the plate.

He ended up roping a double, but the Mariners weren’t able to score.

The Yankees eventually took another win on the road in Seattle, 10-2, and they’ve scored 20 runs since coming to town. In fact, they’ve scored 30 runs in the last three games.

There were no suspensions from the two ejections, so Murphy and Servais will be back in the Mariners’ dugout on Wednesday night for the final game of the series.