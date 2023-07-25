UN accuses Russia of ‘escalation,’ possible war crimes over destruction of Ukrainian cultural sites

The United Nations is accusing the Russian government of disregarding international agreements to avoid destruction of cultural heritage sites – even proposing that recent missile strikes in historic areas could constitute a war crime.

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) released a statement condemning the recent missile strikes against the Ukrainian city of Odesa as uniquely malicious due to its historical landmarks.

“This outrageous destruction marks an escalation of violence against cultural heritage of Ukraine,” said UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay.

“I strongly condemn this attack against culture, and I urge the Russian Federation to take meaningful action to comply with its obligations under international law, including the 1954 Hague Convention for the Protection of Cultural Property in the Event of Armed Conflict and the 1972 World Heritage Convention,” she continued.

The United Nations organ went so far as to say the attacks “may amount to a war crime” due to the wanton destruction of cultural heritage sites.

UNESCO cited Resolution 2347 by the United Nations Security Council as evidence that the Russian attacks on the historic areas could amount to a war crime.

The 2017 resolution condemns the “unlawful destruction of cultural heritage, including the destruction of religious sites and artifacts, and the looting and smuggling of cultural property from archaeological sites, museums, libraries, archives, and other sites.”

Russian missile strikes rained down on the port city over the course of several days earlier this week, killing at least three and injuring at least 19 more, according to Ukrainian officials.

The strikes destroyed key food storage facilities and badly damaged the city’s Black Sea port.