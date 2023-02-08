Underground Pipe Replacement on Route 12 in Snow Hill 2/10 – 2/13

Maryland Transportation officials will begin to replace an underground pipe on Route 12/Snow Hill Road just north of Old Furnace Road west of Snow Hill. Work will begin Friday evening at 6pm and should be complete by 5am Monday, February 13.

As part of the project, crews will implement a single-lane closure and flagging operation on MD 12 for the duration of the project. Temporary traffic signs, reflective barrels and electronic signs will guide motorists through the work zone. MDOT SHA contractor Covington Machine and Welding Inc., of Annapolis, will perform the work.

The Move Over Law in Maryland requires motorists to make a lane change or slow down when approaching any stopped, standing, or parked vehicle displaying hazard warning lights, road flares or other caution signals. The expanded law is in place to protect emergency responders and motorists who encounter a roadside emergency.

For a look at real-time traffic conditions, go to md511.maryland.gov.