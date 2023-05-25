University of Cincinnati fires 2 baseball staffers amid investigation reportedly involving gambling

The University of Cincinnati announced on Wednesday that two baseball staffers have been fired amid an investigation that reportedly could be related to gambling.

Assistant baseball coach Kyle Sprague and director of baseball operations Andy Nagel were relieved of their duties last week.

“On May 8, University of Cincinnati Athletics began an internal review of potential NCAA infractions involving the baseball program,” the school said in a statement. “Although the review is ongoing, Sprague and Nagel have been dismissed based on initial findings. UC is cooperating with the NCAA in this matter. Since this is an ongoing investigation, we will not be commenting further at this time.”

FOX19 says multiple sources have told the outlet the investigation may involve gambling.

While Sprague and Nagel did not gamble themselves, a parent connected to a player on the team was and had conversations with the two employees.

Sprague and Nagel were apparently fired because they did not report their information to anybody – outcomes of games are not believed to have been influenced.

Brad Bohannon was fired as Alabama’s baseball coach after suspicious gambling activity, and the Iowa Hawkeyes baseball team was also under investigation.