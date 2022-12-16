University of Idaho fraternity Sigma Chi breaks silence on member Ethan Chapin’s murder one month later

The University of Idaho Sigma Chi fraternity honored slain member Ethan Chapin in the group’s first public statement since Chapin and three fellow UI students were killed on Nov. 13.

Chapin and his girlfriend Xana Kernodle along with Madison Mogen and her best friend Kaylee Goncalves were brutally stabbed in their off-campus rental home between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. a month ago.

Sigma Chi wrote a four-slide statement on its Instagram Wednesday, which was the first public comment since the murders rocked the small town of Moscow, Idaho and the University of Idaho.

IDAHO MURDERS: POLICE RELEASE BODYCAM VIDEO FROM NIGHT OF KILLINGS

“The loss of Ethan, Xana, Maddie and Kaylee has struck many hearts within the Vandal family as well as the Moscow community,” the fraternity said in its statement.

“Our love and support for the Chapin family and the other families impacted by this tragic event will never fade. Ethan was a beloved member of our chapter who never failed to bring a smile to someone’s face or uplift them from a difficult time.

“His natural ability to lend a hand when we needed someone is what we all strive to possess on day. He will be dearly missed and his legacy will live on forever here at the Gamma Eta Chapter.”

The statement continues on to say that they’re cooperating with law enforcement in their investigation and “trust that they are doing everything can to bring a just and lawful end to this tragedy.”

To honor Chapin, the fraternity announced it created an annual scholarship in his name that will be given to a “deserving” undergrad member of the Gamma Eta chapter.

The group has asked for privacy as they wrap up their academic year and “continue down this tragic unforeseen journey we have ahead of us.”

IDAHO KILLER WAS ‘METHODICAL’ AND ‘QUICK,’ SAYS SLAIN STUDENT’S MOM

As of Thursday evening, law enforcement still has not publicly identified a suspect.

The students were ambushed as they slept in their beds at 1122 King Road with a large fixed-blade knife, according to police and coroner Cathy Mabbutt. Each victim had multiple stab wounds.

Goncalves’ father told Fox News Digital in an exclusive interview Sunday that Mabbutt described the wounds as “tears” and “big open gouges.”

Earlier this month, police announced that they are looking for a white, 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra that was spotted driving near the crime scene around the suspected time of the murders.

Fox News Digital on Tuesday obtained a photo of security camera footage showing a white sedan driving by a nearby gas station at 3:45 a.m. on Nov. 13.

Law enforcement said in most recent statement on Thursday that investigators were combing through a massive list of potential witness vehicles and asking for more information from the public.