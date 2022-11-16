University of Idaho murders: blood seen oozing from house amid reports of previous threat

FIRST ON FOX: Blood was seen seeping from the house where four University of Idaho students were brutally murdered over the weekend as a report of a previous campus threat surfaced.

Fox News Digital obtained the grisly new photos of the crime scene Wednesday that showed blood dripping from the first floor bedroom down an exterior wall at the back of the house.

“It was very bloody scene inside,” an officer said.

Back in September, Campus security sent out what is known as a “Vandal Alert” to staff and students with the subject line “Threat with Knife” notifying the community of the alarming incident.

UNIVERSITY OF IDAHO HOMICIDE VICTIMS BELIEVED STABBED TO DEATH IN ‘ISOLATED, TARGETED ATTACK’: POLICE

“The Moscow Police Department received a report that a group of students was walking between the Steam Plant parking lot (Lot #14) and the Student Recreation Center on Paradise Path and were threatened by a person with a knife,” states the alert from Sept. 12.

A concerned parent of a University of Idaho student shared the notification with Fox News Digital.

UNIVERSITY OF IDAHO HOMICIDES: WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT THE 4 VICTIMS ALLEGEDLY KILLED NEAR CAMPUS

“No individual was harmed in the incident, but campus community members are advised to be cautious,” the notification states.

The suspect was described as a White male between the ages of 18 and 22, wearing all black clothes and a black baseball cap, and riding a mountain bike.

The Moscow Police Department declined to comment on the incident, whether the suspect had been apprehended or whether it could be connected to the Nov. 13 quadruple homicides that occurred about one mile away.

“I have no information on that at this time,” Capt. Anthony Dahlinger told Fox News Digital. A spokesperson for the university didn’t immediately return a request for comment.

Police announced Tuesday that they had not recovered the murder weapon but believe it was likely a knife and called the gruesome killings an “isolated, targeted attack.” The released added, “There is no imminent threat to the community.”

IDAHO POLICE NAME 4 UNIVERSITY STUDENTS KILLED IN APPARENT QUADRUPLE HOMICIDE NEAR CAMPUS

The students’ bodies were found Sunday morning after police responded to a report of an unconscious person at a rented home on King Road near the university’s fraternity row.

The victims are Ethan Chapin, 20, of Conway, Washington; Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; Xana Kernodle, 20, of Avondale, Arizona; and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, of Rathdrum, Idaho.

The shocking murders have left locals and the campus community on edge.

Police have remained tight-lipped but have said the suspect remains at large. Moscow Mayor Art Bettge previously called the killings a “crime of passion.”

Marc Risen, the father of a student and a retired police officer, said the University of Idaho needs to beef up security.

“Telling parents there is no threat is not helpful,” he said. “Hiring off duty police is a quick way to put boots and guns where they need to be; protecting students until the suspect is arrested.”