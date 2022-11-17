University of Idaho murders timeline: what we know about the slaughter of four students

Moscow, Idaho police have been tight-lipped about the mysterious circumstances of the brutal murders of four University of Idaho students over the weekend.

At a press conference Wednesday, officials said they do not have a suspect or a murder weapon and warned the small town of 25,000 to be “vigilant.”

Meanwhile, police are searching for a “Rambo”-style combat knife, a local store owner told the Idaho Statesman.

The victims: Ethan Chapin, 20, of Conway, Washington; Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; Xana Kernodle, 20, of Avondale, Arizona; and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, of Rathdrum, Idaho, were found stabbed to death Sunday morning.

UNIVERSITY OF IDAHO MURDERS: TWO ROOMMATES WERE AT HOME WHEN FOUR STUDENTS WERE KILLED

The four friends and two other students lived together in a six-bedroom home off campus on King Road near fraternity row.

This is what is known about what happened before and after the killings.

At 8:57 p.m., Goncalves posted a cheerful picture on Instagram posing with four friends, smiling broadly, which appeared to be taken on the porch of a house.

“One lucky girl to be surrounded by these pple everyday,” she captioned the photo.

That night, Mogen and Goncalves hung out at bar in town, while Chapin and Kernodle went to a party together at the university campus, according to police.

Mogen and Goncalves were captured on video 1:41 a.m. near a food truck in a clip posted to Twitch – an online platform for livestreaming.

The friends are standing in line at the Grub Wandering Kitchen’s food truck, dubbed the “Grub Truck,” as they chat with friends.

An unidentified man, who appears to be walking with them, stands nearby while they order. Police said the four victims all returned home shortly after 1:45 a.m.

The four victims were stabbed to death with an “edged weapon such as a knife” between 3 and 4 a.m., according to police. The murder weapon has not been found.

At 11:48 a.m., a person called 911 and reported an “unconscious individual.”

UNIVERSITY OF IDAHO HOMICIDES: WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT THE 4 VICTIMS ALLEGEDLY KILLED NEAR CAMPUS

Police declined to comment on the identity of the caller, but did later disclose that the victims’ two female roommates were home at the time of the brutal attack.

At 2 p.m. Sunday, the university sent out a “Vandal Alert” notifying students of the homicide and telling them to “shelter in place.”

However, the order was lifted an hour later, with police later calling the quadruple homicide “an isolated, targeted attack” posing “no imminent threat to the community at large.”

Police released the names of the victims.

Mayor Art Bettge told a news outlet that the slayings were a “crime of passion” before backtracking in a statement to Fox News Digital, saying that a motive had not been narrowed down yet.

Possible motives being probed by investigators include a “crime of passion” or a “burglary gone wrong,” the mayor said.

Moscow residents, students and victims’ families started to complain about the limited and contradictory information being released by public officials.

SLAIN UNIVERSITY OF IDAHO VICTIM’S PARENTS FRUSTRATED BY ‘LACK OF INFORMATION’ FROM POLICE, SCHOOL

The father of Chapin, Jim Chapin, told Fox News Digital in a statement that the family was frustrated by the “lack of information” from the university and police.

“The silence further compounds our family’s agony after our son’s murder,” the statement says. “For Ethan and his three dear friends slain in Moscow, Idaho, and all of our families, I urge officials to speak the truth, share what they know, find the assailant, and protect the greater community.”

Parents and students also vented on Twitter.

At a press conference Wednesday, Moscow Police Chief James Fry revealed to reporters for the first time that there were two female roommates at the home during the horrific attack, and they were unharmed.

UNIVERSITY OF IDAHO MURDERS: THREAT STILL POSSIBLE WITHOUT ANY SUSPECTS IN CUSTODY, POLICE

Fry did not identify the 911 caller or offer an explanation for the call coming in more than 8 hours after the slayings. There were no signs of forced entry, he said.

He walked back earlier assertions that the crime posed no ongoing danger to the community.

“We do not have a suspect at this time and that individual is still other there,” he said. “We cannot say there is no threat to the community, and as we have stated, please stay vigilant, report any suspicious activity and be aware of your surroundings at all times.”

The FBI and the Idaho State Police are assisting in the investigation, he added.

Audrey Conklin, Paul Best and Haley Chi-Sing contributed to this report.