University of Idaho warns it will tow away cars parked outside King Road house during demolition this month

New signs are warning drivers not to park outside the University of Idaho home where four students were killed last year as the school prepares to tear down the site, which administrators see as a “grim reminder” just steps away from the edge of campus.

No parking is allowed on the 1122 King Road side of the street from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. on December 28 and 29, or between January 2 and 5. A separate flyer informs drivers there is free parking at campus lot 111A, where no permits will be required.

Four undergrads, Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin, were killed in the six-bedroom rental home around 4 a.m. on November 13, 2022. All four were honored posthumously at the university’s commencement the semester after their murders.

BRYAN KOHBERGER TRIAL: IDAHO PROSECUTORS REQUEST PREFERRED DATES, SCHEDULE

The brutality of the crime garnered international attention as police spent nearly two months searching for a suspect. It also attracted reporters, true crime bloggers and gawkers to the home.

Authorities arrested Bryan Kohberger, a Ph.D. student at the neighboring Washington State University, at his parents’ Pennsylvania house on December 30.

The landlord donated the property to the school, which announced plans to tear down the building on December 28, 2023. The building has been under armed guard 24/7 since the slayings. Authorities also boarded up the windows and doors and installed temporary fencing.

Critics of the decision, including some legal experts and Kernodle’s mother, say they believe it should remain standing until Kohberger stands trial so that jurors can have an opportunity to tour the scene firsthand.

BRYAN KOHBERGER TRIAL: MOTHER OF IDAHO MURDER VICTIM FIGHTS TO KEEP KING ROAD HOUSE INTACT

Other experts, however, told Fox News Digital that a jury visit would be a logistical hurdle that may not have much payoff after investigators on both sides have extensively photographed and measured the interior.

Prosecutors asked Judge John Judge to set a trial date this summer. They expect it to take six weeks.

GO HERE FOR MORE TRUE CRIME FROM FOX NEWS DIGITAL

UI architecture students have also been tasked with creating a memorial garden for the stabbing victims and other classmates who met tragic ends at the school.

Two other housemates survived, including one who heard crying and saw a masked man with “bushy eyebrows” leave out the back door.

Police found a knife sheath under Mogen’s body that they say had Kohberger’s DNA on it. Authorities also cited phone records and surveillance video showing Kohberger’s white Hyundai Elantra in a probable cause affidavit last year.

At the time of the murders, Kohberger was studying for a Ph.D. in criminology at Washington State University, just 10 miles from Moscow, Idaho.

Judge Judge entered not-guilty pleas on Kohberger’s behalf at his arraignment in May. He could face the death penalty if convicted.