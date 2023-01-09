University of Minnesota treats, releases last of poisoned bald eagles into wild

University of Minnesota officials have released a half-dozen bald eagles found poisoned near the Twin Cities back into the wild.

13 BALD EAGLES POISONED AFTER EATING THE CARCASSES OF EUTHANIZED ANIMALS IN MINNESOTA LANDFILL, 3 HAVE DIED

Minnesota Public Radio reported that 11 eagles were found poisoned near a landfill in suburban Inver Grove Heights in early December.

The university’s raptor center determined the eagles were suffering from a euthanasia solution. They may have consumed the chemical by scavaging the carcasses of euthanized animals left at the landfill. One of the eagles also had avian flu and died.

After weeks of medical treatment, one of the birds was released on Dec. 30. The other five were released on Friday. All six birds were released along the St. Croix River near Hastings.