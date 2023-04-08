University of Oklahoma officials issue ‘ALL CLEAR’ after active shooter alert

No threat was found at the University of Oklahoma Friday night after reports of shots being fired on the campus, according to university officials.

“[University of Oklahoma Police Department] has issued an ALL CLEAR. After a thorough search, no threat was found. There is no threat to campus. Alert has been canceled,” the university tweeted just before 11 p.m. local time.

No victims or shell casings were discovered, according to university officials.

The university initially said at around 9:30 p.m. local time that campus police were investigating possible gunshots fired on the Norman campus. People were instructed to avoid the South Oval area and to shelter in place.

“There is an active shooter at the Van Vleet Oval. Take immediate action now. Run. Hide. Fight!” the University of Oklahoma said in a tweet.

A lockdown was issued at the university as police investigated.

