University of Virginia shooting: Ex-football player suspect in custody, victims ID’d as former teammates

Police confirmed University of Virginia student shooting suspect Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. is in custody.

UVA President Jim Ryan identified the three deceased at an 11 a.m. press conference Monday.

They are UVA linebacker D’Sean Perry and UVA wide receivers Lavel Davis Jr. and Devin Chandler.

A source tells Fox News Digital that the other two hospitalized are also UVA football players.

UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA MANHUNT: WHO IS EX-FOOTBALL PLAYER SHOOTING SUSPECT CHRISTOPHER DARNELL JONES, JR?

Classes were canceled Monday. As of 10:33 a.m., the shelter in place order had been lifted for campus “based upon a thorough search on and around the grounds,” UVA police said, but, “a large police presence will remain.”

Fox News confirmed that FBI arrived at the scene on Monday morning. The search is spearheaded by local law enforcement and already involves multiple other agencies including a Virginia State Police helicopter.

In a message to the community earlier Monday, UVA President Jim Ryan wrote to provide an update on the multiple public safety alerts sent out following the 10:30 p.m. Sunday shooting that killed three and injured two others.

Ryan, in confirming that Jones Jr. is a UVA student, said the suspect remains at large and is considered armed and dangerous. Jones, a former UVA football player, is described by police as a Black male last seen wearing a burgundy jacket or hoodie, blue jeans and red shoes. He might be driving a Black SUV with the Virginia tag TWX3580.

“Multiple law enforcement agencies are coordinating to find and apprehend him,” Ryan said. “As of writing, I am heartbroken to report the shooting has resulted in three fatalities; two additional victims were injured and are receiving medical care. We are working with the families of the victims, and we will share additional details as soon as we are able.”

“This is a message any leader hopes never to have to send, and I am devastated that this violence has visited the University of Virginia,” Ryan added. “I am holding the victims, their families, and all members of the University of Virginia community in my heart today, and we will make plans to come together as a community to grieve as soon as the suspect is apprehended.”

The shooting was initially reported around 10:30 p.m. Sunday when shots were fired in the Culbreth parking garage.

Shortly after, a campus-wide alert was issued announcing the suspect was at large and telling all people at UVA to shelter in place. University police said they are looking for Jones in connection with the shooting.

Jones is reportedly a former UVA football player.

VIRGINIA MAN ARRESTED FOR SHOOTING THAT LEFT EIGHT PEOPLE WOUNDED NEAR JAMES MADISON UNIVERSITY CAMPUS

Anyone who sees Jones is asked to call 911 immediately and not approach him.

A UVA alert issued before 7:30 a.m. Monday said the law enforcement search on and around school grounds continues. “Remain sheltered in place,” the alert read. “Expect increased law enforcement presence.”

Vice President and Dean of Students Robyn S. Hadley said Monday that she was on grounds “like many of you.”

“I am sheltering in place and in direct touch with University leadership and UPD,” the message said. “Please, please take the shelter in place commands seriously as the situation remains active. The suspect is armed and dangerous. If you are not inside and safe, immediately seek safety.”

As of 1 a.m., UVA police said to continue sheltering in place and to contact friends and family to let them know “your status.”

Early Monday morning, UVA police said three people were killed, and two others were injured in the shooting. Further details were not immediately available.

NORFOLK, VIRGINIA OFF-CAMPUS MASS SHOOTING LEAVES 7, INCLUDING COLLEGE STUDENTS, WOUNDED

Fox News Digital reached out to University of Virginia police, but have not yet heard back.

This is a developing story.