UNLV basketball game in Ohio called off after shooting

UNLV and Dayton’s men’s basketball game was called off Wednesday after a shooting took place at the Nevada school earlier in the day.

The Rebels were set to play in Ohio at the UD Arena for the game before it was called off.

“Due to the tragic events unfolding on UNLV’s campus, tonight’s men’s basketball contest between UNLV and the University of Dayton will not be played. Further information will be released when available. We ask that our fans keep the UNLV community in their thoughts and prayers,” the Flyers basketball team wrote on X.

University of Dayton President Dr. Eric Spina also sent condolences to the community.

ACTIVE SHOOTER AT UNIVERSITY OF NEVADA-LAS VEGAS WITH ‘MULTIPLE VICTIMS’; SUSPECT DEAD

“Our hearts go out to the entire UNLV community as they deal with this tragedy,” he wrote on X. “We pray for healing and strength for UNLV students, faculty, and staff, along with the first responders and their entire community. UD stands ready to support UNLV personnel who’ve traveled to Dayton.”

The University of Nevada, Las Vegas, posted on X that police were responding to an active shooter at the Frank and Estella Beam Hall, which is the college’s business school. Police said the suspect has been located and is dead.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said in a post on X that there appeared to be several victims.