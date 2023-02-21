UNLV defensive lineman Ryan Keeler dead: report

University of Las Vegas defensive lineman Ryan Keeler died Monday, sources told the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

A cause of death has yet to be released.

Keeler was a sophomore at the university after transferring from Rutgers prior to last season.

The 6-foot-6, 275-pound Keeler played in two games for the Rebels, totaling eight tackles and one sack in those contests.

Current and former UNLV players offered their condolences to Keeler’s family via social media on Monday night, including running back Aidan Robbins.

“Long Live 47,” he wrote on his Instagram story.

Robbins added another that said: “God rest your beautiful soul… love you 4L [for life] boy.”

Marcus Arroyo was head coach for the Rebels last season before being fired after posting a 5-7 record, which brought his total to 7-23 in his three seasons there. During the season, he touted Keeler for his versatility on the field.

“We’re getting a chance to see some guys,” Arroyo said, per the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “It’s not what you’d like to do, obviously, in a situation where you have all your guys rolling, but it was good to see Ryan get in there and mix it up.”

Keeler was a product of Nazareth Academy in Chicago during his high school days.