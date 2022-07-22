Update: Suspect Now Connected to 3 Stabbings in Ocean City June 20th

A Ridgley, Maryland man faces additional charges in connection with a stabbing incident in Ocean City June 20th.

Three male victims, ages 18, 21 and 17, were all later released from hospitals. A suspect was arrested later in connection with one of the stabbings.

Ocean City Police said Thursday that a review indicates that 23-year-old Paul Baynard was the suspect in the two other stabbings as well. Baynard faces two more counts of attempted first- and second-degree murder as well as assault and reckless endangerment.

According to police, fights broke out among two different groups of males in the area of Wicomico Street and Atlantic Avenue, as well as on the boardwalk that night.