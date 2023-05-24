UPS driver shot in Arkansas, hospitalized in critical condition

A UPS driver was shot in Arkansas on Wednesday, and authorities were looking for the gunman.

The Little Rock Police Department said reports of a shooting came in at around 1 p.m. from the 7500 block of Royal Oaks Drive.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found someone injured with gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment and was listed in critical condition, police said.

Authorities have not disclosed any details of what possibly led to the shooting or a suspect.

“We are aware of an incident involving one of our drivers, and our thoughts are with him and his family,” a UPS statement to Fox News Digital said. “We are cooperating with the authorities and deferring questions about this incident to them, as the investigation is ongoing.”