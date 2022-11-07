US aid worker shot and killed in Baghdad, Iraq

A U.S. citizen working for an international aid organization in Iraq was shot and killed in the capital of Baghdad on Monday.

State Department spokesperson Ned Price said during a press conference that they are looking into the reports and will notify next of kin before making any public statements.

Two Iraqi police officials told the Associated Press that the man was driving in the central Karrada district when a car cut him off and gunmen opened fire from another vehicle, killing him. The man’s wife and child were also in the car but weren’t injured.

The man’s identity has not been released. It wasn’t immediately clear what the motive was or if the gunmen were trying to kidnap the aid worker.

Attacks against foreigners have been rare following the defeat of ISIS in the country about five years ago.

The U.S. military still has roughly 2,500 troops in Iraq, where they serve in a non-combat advisory role to the Iraqi military.