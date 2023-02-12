US airstrike kills 12 al-Shabaab terrorist fighters in Somalia

The U.S. killed 12 al-Shabaab terrorist fighters with an airstrike in Somalia at the request of the country’s government, the U.S. announced Sunday.

U.S. forces carried out the strike on Friday, hitting a remote location west of Hobyo, Somalia, U.S. Africa Command said. It was the fourth U.S. strike against al-Shabaab this year, and brought the total death toll for the terror group to 48.

“At the request of the Federal Government of Somalia and in support of Somali National Army engagements against al-Shabaab, U.S. Africa Command conducted a collective self-defense strike Feb 10, 2023,” AFRICOM wrote in a statement.

“Somalia remains central to stability and security in all of East Africa. U.S. Africa Command’s forces train, advise, and assist partner forces to help give them the tools they need to defeat al-Shabaab, the largest and most deadly al-Qaeda network in the world,” the statement continued.

The U.S. added that an initial assessment indicated that no civilians were killed in the strike.

Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud’s regime receives both humanitarian and military support from the U.S. for his ongoing campaign for economic reform, social and political reconciliation, and religious tolerance, AFRICOM wrote.

“U.S. Africa Command provides support to the Somali government to address terrorist threats, but we are only part of the U.S. efforts there,” AFRICOM chief Gen. Michael Langley said in a statement.

“Our Department of State and U.S. Agency for International Development colleagues have programs that help build resilience through education and training; develop agricultural diversity; improve markets and trade; and strengthen democracy and good governance,” he added.